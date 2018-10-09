WATCH: Former CNN Bureau Chief Rips Media For Bias, False Reporting, Low Standards

The former Washington, D.C. bureau chief for CNN ripped the media for its extreme bias, misreporting, and low standards as they joined the Democratic party in launching an all-out assault to stop Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

Frank Sesno, who is now the current director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter that the public’s trust in the media is “somewhere down below the basement.”

“Do you think the press is coming out of this looking weaker because many people feel that the press chose a side through this?” CNN’s Stelter asked.- READ MORE