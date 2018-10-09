Google Design Lead David Hogue: ‘Evil’ Republicans Will ‘Descend into Flames’ of Hell

In A Twitter Rant Over The Weekend, Google Design Lead Dave Hogue Claimed Republicans Will “descend Into The Flames” Of Hell, And Described Members Of The Gop As “treasonous” And “evil” Following The Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh To The Supreme Court.

“You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. FUCK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” posted Hogue. “I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames.”

Hogue soon deleted the post and made a follow-up tweet condemning the Republican Party while also adding that he “should have been more eloquent and less condemning” in the previous post.

“Yes, I deleted that tweet. Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them. Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning,” declared Hogue. “Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests. Yes, I still believe we can do much better.”- READ MORE