WATCH: Former AG Eric Holder and David Hogg Unite, Push for Gun Control and Bash GOP Elected Officials
On Friday, two of the Parkland shooting survivors appeared in the “Overtime” segment of Bill Maher’s “Real Time” on HBO along with former Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun control moving forward.
Holder explained that banning bump stocks and raising the minimum age to buy certain guns simply isn’t enough:
“If the only thing that comes out of this tragedy is we outlaw bump stocks and we raise the age at which people are allowed to buy an AR-15, that will be a failure. Because the reality — from my perspective — is you need to do what we’ve always tried to do, which is to ban the sale of AR-15s, have universal background checks, and also take away the ability to buy these large magazines.” – READ MORE
