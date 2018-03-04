Journalist Kurt Eichenwald Claims: ‘Teacher With A Gun In Georgia School Shooting, Hit A Kid’

On Wednesday, author and journalist Kurt Eichenwald sent out the following tweet:

True news: A teacher with a gun in Georgia school shooting, hit a kid. Will Trump now call for arming students against teachers? Goddamit. Start taking this seriously, conservatives. End the nonsense "answers" — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 28, 2018

“True news: A teacher with a gun in Georgia school shooting, hit a kid,” Eichenwald claimed.

Here’s the actual story, per the Associated Press:

A social studies teacher [Jesse Randal Davidson] barricaded himself inside a classroom at a Georgia high school on Wednesday and fired a handgun, sending students running outside or hunkering down in darkened gym locker rooms, authorities said. No Dalton High School students were in the classroom when the teacher fired the weapon, and despite the chaotic lockdown and evacuation, the only injury was a student who hurt her ankle running away.

Without question, none of what happened in Georgia is acceptable. However, reading Eichenwald’s tweet, one could be forgiven for thinking that Davidson shot a student. – READ MORE

