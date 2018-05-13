WATCH: Fmr. Military Sniper Attacks Obama, Says Trump’s Approach ‘Strikes Fear’ into Enemy

Former special operations sniper Nicholas Irving, who has a unique perspective on the matter, recent defended the Trump military strategy.

During a total of six tours in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2005 and 2010, Irving is said to have killed 33 enemy combatants — more than any other member of the 3rd Ranger Regiment before or since.

Under the direction of the Obama administration, however, he said he and others in special operations forces lost a key factor in their success.

.@irving_nicholas: President Trump is striking fear into the enemy. We didn’t have that element of surprise with the last president. pic.twitter.com/NKgUdXOU6J — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 12, 2018

Asked during a Fox News Channel interview how he views President Donald Trump’s general military leadership compared to prior presidents, Irving said troops can once again count on the element of surprise. – READ MORE

