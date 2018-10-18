WATCH: Female Hecklers Attack Ted Cruz For Supporting Kavanaugh. His Response Is Perfect.

On Tuesday, as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was walking through an airport, he was accosted by two angry women who were still apparently obsessed with the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. When the women attacked Cruz for supporting Kavanaugh’s confirmation, he had the perfect response, saying, “Thank you for expressing your First Amendment Rights.”

WATCH: Sen. @tedcruz is heckled at an airport by an angry woman. He thanks the woman for expressing her First Amendment rights and responds, “God bless you, ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/FdULfg0ToE — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 17, 2018

The exchange that was caught on video started with Cruz asserting, “It’s a victory for women in America.”

The first female heckler snapped, “You think that putting a sexual assaulter on the court is a victory for women? You believe in men assaulting women. That’s what your whole custom is, Senator.”- READ MORE