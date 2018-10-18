Female Cyclist Who Lost To Transgender ‘Woman’ Speaks Out: ‘NOT Fair’

On Sunday, biologically male cyclist Rachel McKinnon, competing against biological females, unsurprisingly took home a gold medal at Sunday’s UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.

One of the women he edged out, third-place winner Jennifer Wagner, is not staying silent about the glaring unfairness.

I was the 3rd place rider. It’s definitely NOT fair. — jen wagner-assali (@jkwagnermd) October 15, 2018

“I was the 3rd place rider. It’s definitely NOT fair,” wrote Wagner, an American from Houston, in a tweet on Monday, according to The Daily Caller. – READ MORE