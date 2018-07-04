WATCH: Feds Blow Up Dummies in DC streets to Warn Against Celebrating the Fourth With Fireworks, Sparklers

The federal government once again blew up dummies on the National Mall to warn the public of the dangers of sparklers and fireworks, spending over $25,000 in the process.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission conducted its annual fireworks safety demonstration last week, where dummies dressed in #CelebrateSafely t-shirts had bottle rockets shot in their eyes and sparklers igniting a child’s flip flop.

“CPSC works year round to help prevent deaths and injuries from fireworks,” said Ann Marie Buerkle, the acting chairman of the CPSC. “Beyond CPSC’s efforts, we want to make sure everyone takes simple safety steps to celebrate safely with their family and friends. We work with the fireworks industry, monitor incoming fireworks shipments at the ports and enforce federal fireworks safety regulations, so that all Americans have a safe Fourth of July.” – READ MORE

