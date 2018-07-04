Comey shares family’s July 4 tradition of reading ‘Burnt’ Declaration of Independence out loud

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday shared a peek at his family’s Independence Day traditions.

In an Instagram post, Comey shared a photo of several numbered pieces of paper with burnt edges, which he explained in a caption are printed with the Declaration of Independence.

The former FBI chief said that every July 4th, his family assigns “parts” and reads the document aloud as a group.

“The Comey family Declaration pieces (long ago made “authentic” by our kids burning the edges and soaking it in coffee),” Comey wrote in the caption. “As always on July 4th, we will assign parts and read today as a family to remember the values at the heart of this great country.”

“There really are ‘truths,’ and we can never stop holding them,” he added.

