WATCH: FBI’s former senior intelligence adviser wondering when that ‘shadow government’ is going to emerge

CNN analyst Philip Mudd pushes for a “shadow government” to oppose the Trump administration and the Senate. pic.twitter.com/tsjc7W8P7v — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

CNN analyst Philip Mudd called for a “shadow government” to oppose President Trump after the president sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S intelligence officials at a press conference on Monday.

“When do members of the president’s inner circle start to say, ‘Look, we have an overseas dilemma where [Trump] is portraying us, in terms of the American government, as worse than a tyrant?’” he asked. – READ MORE

Friday’s comments from CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd relaying the FBI had a score to settle with President Donald Trump for his release of a House Intelligence Committee memo wasn’t the first time he said something hyperbolic regarding the relationship Trump has with federal government bureaucracy.

In August of last year, Mudd said the government was “going to kill this guy,” referring to Trump given its distrust of the commander-in-chief.

“A couple of surprises — let me give you one bottom line as a former government official,” Mudd said on the August 10 episode of CNN’s “The Lead.” The government is going to kill this guy. He defends Vladimir Putin, their State Department, and CIA officers are coming home. And at Langley and in Foggy Bottom, CIA and State they’re saying, ‘This is how you defend us?” – READ MORE

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people “are ticked” and they’ll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win” https://t.co/5x39x20g3epic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned the FBI was going to push back against President Donald Trump’s release of the House Intelligence Committee memo and further suggestions of corruption existing within that agency.

Mudd noted the long-running operation of the FBI versus Trump’s 13 months as president and noted the FBI was vowing “to win.” – READ MORE

