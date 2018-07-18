True Pundit

Politics TV

Conservatives LIGHT UP Obama over ‘objective truth’ line during speech in South Africa (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Former President Barack Obama spoke earlier today in South Africa at an event honoring Nelson Mandela when he spoke on the “utter loss of shame among political leaders when they’re caught in a lie and they just double down”:

Because we have quite a few memories of lies that he told where you can say he doubled down. Like, “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”:

READ MORE

Obama was lamenting on how globalists missed the signs of “brewing backlash” against their policies at the end of the 20th century, because they didn’t interact with the people who were negatively affected by those policies.

“[It was a] backlash that arrived in so many forms. It announced itself most violently with 9/11, and the emergence of transnational terrorist networks. Fueled by an ideology that perverted one of the world’s great religions,” Obama said.

“Within the United States, within the European Union, challenges to globalization first came from the left but then came more forcibly from the right. As you started seeing populist movement – which by the way are often cynically funded by rightwing billionaires,” Obama said. “These movements tapped the unease that was felt by many people who lived outside the urban cores.”

“Fears that the economic security was slipping away, that their social status and privileges were eroding, that their cultural identities were being threatened by outsiders,” Obama said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

AYFKM? Conservatives LIGHT UP Obama over 'objective truth' line during speech in South Africa
AYFKM? Conservatives LIGHT UP Obama over 'objective truth' line during speech in South Africa

"The Audacity of Nope"

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: