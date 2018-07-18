Conservatives LIGHT UP Obama over ‘objective truth’ line during speech in South Africa (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama spoke earlier today in South Africa at an event honoring Nelson Mandela when he spoke on the “utter loss of shame among political leaders when they’re caught in a lie and they just double down”:

Former Pres. Obama: "Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth. People just make stuff up…we see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they're caught in a lie and they just double down" https://t.co/s4drXPlcRD pic.twitter.com/rn5o4xt9rM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 17, 2018

Because we have quite a few memories of lies that he told where you can say he doubled down. Like, “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”:

"Here are the 37 instances we could find in which President Barack Obama or a top administration official said something close to, “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan,” referring to health insurance changes under the Affordable Care Act." https://t.co/PTiWgEt6sZ https://t.co/Yryb6qHBeb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 17, 2018

Kind of like lying about healthcare, Iran, green energy, jobs, Libya, Iraq, spending, Russia, taxes, Republicans….? https://t.co/Z5ETgtS1LG — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 17, 2018

– READ MORE

Obama was lamenting on how globalists missed the signs of “brewing backlash” against their policies at the end of the 20th century, because they didn’t interact with the people who were negatively affected by those policies.

“[It was a] backlash that arrived in so many forms. It announced itself most violently with 9/11, and the emergence of transnational terrorist networks. Fueled by an ideology that perverted one of the world’s great religions,” Obama said.

“Within the United States, within the European Union, challenges to globalization first came from the left but then came more forcibly from the right. As you started seeing populist movement – which by the way are often cynically funded by rightwing billionaires,” Obama said. “These movements tapped the unease that was felt by many people who lived outside the urban cores.”

“Fears that the economic security was slipping away, that their social status and privileges were eroding, that their cultural identities were being threatened by outsiders,” Obama said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1