WATCH: Even CNN Is SLAMMING Obama For Silence On Weinstein

CNN’s Dana Bash attacked President Obama and Michelle Obama for their silence Tuesday on the mounting allegations against famous film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Bash said, “Where are the Obamas? Where is Michelle Obama? Where is President Obama? He was and probably still is a big supporter of him and his political efforts. And just let’s just pretend the shoe was on the other foot and this was a Republican, somebody who is in Hollywood, who is a Republican alleged to have done these things and gave to Republican Presidents.”

