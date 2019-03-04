WATCH: Elizabeth Warren grilled over false Native American heritage claims. Her excuse says it all.

In an interview that aired Saturday, former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who now hosts “The Axe Files” on CNN, grilled Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over her decision to claim Native American heritage for decades.

Warren is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Noting the issue has “dogged” Warren since entering the national political stage in 2012, Axelrod had just one question for Warren: “Why?”

“The question I’ve never understood is: Why? Why did you in 1986 fill out on your law license, or something, Native American? Why did you check those boxes? Because obviously that’s a very small part of your lineage, 1/32nd or something. So why did you do it?” Axelrod asked.

In a long-winded response, Warren attributed her dishonesty to how she allegedly learned about her family heritage.

“Based on what I learned growing up, and the fact that I love my family, decades ago I sometimes identified as Native America,” Warren explained.- READ MORE