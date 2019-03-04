 

Elon Musk Thanks President Trump for Recognizing Their Launch Success: ‘Congrats to SpaceX and All’

Share:

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of companies like Tesla and PayPal, thanked President Donald Trump for recognizing the work of his company SpaceX after they joined forces with NASA to send a rocket to the International Space Station.

On Saturday, SpaceX and NASA coordinated the launch of an unmanned capsule to the Space Station. This launch was a major success for both SpaceX and NASA.

President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate SpaceX for their successful launch, noting that he is happy to see NASA “rocking” once again.

Musk took to Twitter to thank the president for recognizing their success:

After the successful launch, Musk told reporters, “I’m a little emotionally exhausted because that was super stressful, but it worked.”- READ MORE

Share:
Staff