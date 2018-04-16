Politics TV
WATCH: Dershowitz Blasts ‘Shameful’ Comey for ‘Gossipy Revenge’ Book
Tucker Carlson and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz discussed former FBI Director Jim Comey’s new book.
Dershowitz said he once respected the longtime law enforcement official but now holds only “very strong negative feelings” about him.
He said the new book appears “revenge-driven” from a man still upset that President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
Dershowitz, who supported Clinton, said Comey openly speculated about a report in an unverified, partially Russian-sourced dossier that Trump engaged in sex acts with Moscow prostitutes.– READ MORE