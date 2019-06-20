WATCH: Democrats should pay reparations to slavery descendants, former NFL star Burgess Owens suggests at hearing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odph7rv73GI

During a congressional hearing about potential reparations to descendants of slavery Wednesday, former NFL player and Fox News contributor Burgess Owens suggested that if anyone was responsible for paying reparations, it was the Democratic Party.

Owens opposes reparations overall, but he used his testimony to point out some historical aspects of the Democratic Party that he believes make them as, or more, responsible than anyone for paying for the sins of America’s past.

"Let's point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, that has killed over 40 percent of our black babies, 20 million of them," Owens said. "State of California: 75 percent of our black boys can't pass a standard reading and writing test. A Democratic state. So yes, let's pay restitution. How about a Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race and those — after we learn our history — who decide to stay there, they should pay also."