Nadler Again Defends Controversial Holocaust Remarks by Dems

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) is becoming a reliably staunch supporter of his colleagues whenever they make controversial remarks about the Holocaust.
Nadler, who is Jewish, defended comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) when she likened the holding centers at the southern border to “concentration camps.”
“The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the ‘home of the free’ is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it,” the freshman Democrat said in an ill-advised rant.
Nadler jumped in by retweeting a message by Ocasio-Cortez that doubled or tripled down (who’s counting) on her reprehensible lie. He added that failure to call out the Trump administration’s “inhumanity” is akin to failing to learn the lessons of “never again.” – READ MORE