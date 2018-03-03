WATCH: Democrat Senator Proposes Restricting Gun That Does Not Exist

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich advocated age restricting a gun that does not exist on MSNBC Thursday

Heinrich stated that he wants a ban on “gas-assisted receiver firearms”

Host Kristen Welker had asked if Heinrich thought that “increasing age limits” on firearms were “a real possibility here with this president?” – READ MORE

