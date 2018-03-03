Politics TV
WATCH: Democrat Senator Proposes Restricting Gun That Does Not Exist
Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich advocated age restricting a gun that does not exist on MSNBC Thursday
Heinrich stated that he wants a ban on “gas-assisted receiver firearms”
Host Kristen Welker had asked if Heinrich thought that “increasing age limits” on firearms were “a real possibility here with this president?” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller