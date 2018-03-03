Politics
De Blasio’s Pick to Run NYC Schools Rejects Offer During Live Presser in ‘Stunning Embarrassment’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s choice to be the chancellor of NYC public schools rejected the offer after initially accepting it during a wild live press conference on Thursday.
“I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement I had with the children of Miami,” Alberto Carvalho said.
Miami schools chancellor Alberto Carvalho says he’s changed his mind and is staying in Miami. A stunning embarrassment for NYC and Mayor de Blasio.
— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 1, 2018
Wall Street Journal reporter Mara Gray called the rejection a “stunning embarrassment” for de Blasio. There were plenty of hot takes on the insane press conference: – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
IJR - Independent Journal Review