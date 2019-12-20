WATCH: Democrat Rep. Tlaib Posts Video Celebrating Impeachment Vote; Trump Responds

On her way to vote “yes” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) posted a video of herself on social media celebrating her affirmative vote and the impending impeachment.

“Hi, everyone! I’m on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump,” Tlaib says in the video, smiling ear-to-ear, “on behalf of my incredible district, #13DistrictStrong.”

This is what the Dems are dealing with. Does anyone think this is good for the USA! https://t.co/rvY3mDo69r — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

Trump reacted to the post on Thursday morning. "This is what the Dems are dealing with," the president captioned the video of Tlaib's celebration. "Does anyone think this is good for the USA!"