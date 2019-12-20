WATCH: Trump supporter reads Adam Schiff his Miranda rights in Capitol cafeteria

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was getting coffee Wednesday when a Trump-supporting heckler decided to read him his Miranda rights.

America’s Voice News “journalist” Ben Bergquam has been milling around the Capitol to offer House Democrats a perspective from Trump supporters on the impeachment proceedings, and he recently caught up with Schiff – one of his favorite targets – in the cafeteria of the Longworth Building.

“When this fails to impact the president like you guys expect it to, what are the Democrats going to do next?” Bergquam asked Schiff as the two walked into the cafeteria.

"I'm sorry, I don't have time for your interview today, but thanks anyway," Schiff said with a smile.