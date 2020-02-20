WATCH: Democrat James Clyburn Attacks Trump: Black Unemployment Better When We Were Slaves

Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) refused to give President Donald Trump any credit during an interview on Wednesday for delivering record low unemployment rates for the black community, and instead argued that blacks had more jobs when they were slaves.

Clyburn made the remarks during an interview with Fox News when host Neil Cavuto brought up racially insensitive remarks made by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

.@WhipClyburn dismisses the record low black unemployment rate: “I’m saying that the African-American unemployment is not the lowest it has ever been unless you count slavery. We were fully employed during slavery.” pic.twitter.com/avMkpS6A9J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

“If he were the nominee, would you back him?” Cavuto asked Clyburn.

“Oh, I’m going to back whoever our nominee is, absolutely,” Clyburn responded.

“Even with the things he has said about African Americans? Or does that bother you?” Cavuto asked. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --