Bloomberg Nails ‘Socialist’ Bernie: You’re ‘A Millionaire With 3 Houses’ (VIDEO)

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg blasted the hypocrisy of socialist Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday during NBC’s presidential debate by pointing out how Sanders is a millionaire who owns three homes.

“What a wonderful country we have,” Bloomberg said. “The best known socialist happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What’d I miss here?”

“You’ll miss that I work in Washington,” Sanders responded.

“That’s the first problem,” Bloomberg fired back. – READ MORE

