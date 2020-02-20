Bloomberg Nails ‘Socialist’ Bernie: You’re ‘A Millionaire With 3 Houses’ (VIDEO)

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg blasted the hypocrisy of socialist Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday during NBC’s presidential debate by pointing out how Sanders is a millionaire who owns three homes.

Aww, snap. Bloomberg’s best moment calling out socialist Bernie’s three houses. pic.twitter.com/ncKxkQqSUg — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) February 20, 2020

“What a wonderful country we have,” Bloomberg said. “The best known socialist happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What’d I miss here?”

“You’ll miss that I work in Washington,” Sanders responded.

“That’s the first problem,” Bloomberg fired back. – READ MORE

