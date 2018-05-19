WATCH: Democrat Congressman Says Government Should Regulate CEO Pay, ‘A Very Good Idea’

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison said the idea of government regulating the pay of CEOs and other employees is “a very good idea.”

During an appearance on Bloomberg on Wednesday, Ellison said the government should “start talking about” regulating pay disparities between CEO and other employees.

Ellison discussed a report he prepared with his staff called “Rewarding or Hoarding: An Examination of Pay Ratios Revealed by Dodd-Frank.” The report claims that CEOs make an average of 339 times as much as the median employee.

“We found that CEOs are paid exorbitant amounts of money compared to the workers, but how bad and extreme it was, really was even shocking to me,” Ellison said. – READ MORE

