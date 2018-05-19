Avenatti Accused of Squatting in $12 Million Home as Swiss Co. Mysteriously Tied Owner Up in Court

First there was the revelation that Michael Avenatti was fighting off no less than 46 lawsuits, including one from a former business partner who helped the lawyer buy coffeehouse chain Tully’s back in 2013.

It later emerged that he hadn’t paid taxes on his law firm for three years and owed the IRS nearly $5 million, in addition to almost $2 million to employees of the firm who said he defrauded them and another $1 million to other creditors, all with total assets of just $412,000 according to bankruptcy court filings. (Avenatti was able to work out a payment plan for all of that when $8 million mysteriously fell into his lap just about the time he started representing Stormy Daniels.)

Like many Avenatti-watchers, I kind of figured that would be the end of it. After all, how much worse could it get than that?

Quite a bit, as it turns out: If documents uncovered by attorney Robert Barnes are correct, Avenatti had been squatting in a $12 million house in spite of the fact that the owner wanted him out.

Now, the fun story of how #Avenatti lived in a $12M home for free as a squatter while a mysterious Swiss company brought a false claim against the owner of the home whom #Avenatti welched on. While #Avenatti evaded taxes & stiffed employees, he lived here: https://t.co/4mKVzvK72U — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 13, 2018

IIf you’re not familiar with Barnes, you’re probably going to be soon. Barnes is a trial lawyer who seems to have dedicated a fair amount of time to chronicling Mr. Avenatti’s financial misadventures, particularly those that have ended up in courtrooms and thus left a paper trail. – READ MORE

