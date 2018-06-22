Politics TV
WATCH: Dem. Sen. Left Stammering for 13 Seconds Straight After Damning Immigration Question
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, appeared on the network Wednesday to talk about the separation of children from their illegal immigrant parents at the border.
Baldwin probably saw it as an opportunity to bathe in praise for her compassionate views while bashing the current administration with impunity.
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin (apparently no relation) had other ideas.
“But here’s a question for Democrats,” she said, “because you hear the president now, on a lot of topics and this one included, looking back to previous administrations, ‘Well, they should have done more,’ right? And so as so many people in this country are certainly outraged by the cages and the thermal blankets and the facilities housing these kids, they were all there in 2014 under President Obama, and my question to you, Senator Baldwin, is, did you speak up against them then?” – READ MORE
