Did Kim Kardashian Just Jump On The Trump Train? ‘I Want Him To Win’

Despite what you may think of Kim Kardashian West, her level of common sense rises way above leftists in Hollywood, the mainstream media and in Democratic leadership when it comes to the good of our nation.

In fact, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the beauty icon and reality TV star said she hopes Trump succeeds for a very simple reason — she wants the country to succeed.

“There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him (President Trump) to win,” she said. “I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

Last month, Kardashian West met with Trump to ask for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson — a woman who was serving a life sentence for a one-time drug offense. – READ MORE

