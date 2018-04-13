Politics TV
WATCH: Dem. Gov. Candidate Freaks Out on Cops, Booed by Disgusted Audience
A Democrat candidate for governor in Connecticut gave the audience an eyeful Monday night when she crashed a debate for invited candidates, then refused to leave the stage under a police escort.
And getting dragged off bodily was just the touch the whole act needed.
The festivities started when Lee Whitnum, a perennial candidate who appears to be the kind of whiner the Democrat Party attracts these days, appeared on the stage of a debate organized by the Brookfield Democratic Town Committee.
Whitnum had not been invited to attend the event, according to Fox 61, for reasons that soon became obvious.
When she took a seat at the table, the other candidates got up and left, leaving the show to Whitnum — and the police officers who soon showed up to give her the hook. – READ MORE