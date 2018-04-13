Mexican Murder Suspects Used Facebook to Lure Victim and Steal Her Unborn Child, Say Authorities

A college student was allegedly killed by a woman who used Facebook to lure her into a plot to steal her unborn child.



A woman identified by authorities only as Cinthya “N” contacted Jessica Gabriela Hernandez, 20, an engineering student at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas in Tampico via Facebook. The alleged killer said she wanted to help the mother-to-be by giving her clothes for the baby that was about to be born.

According to information in the criminal case file 0069/2018 which was disclosed to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas authorities, a control judge ordered that the couple identified as Cinthya “N” and Omar Enrique “N” be arrested on murder charges. The working motive was that Cinthya had a miscarriage that she tried to hide from her husband and decided to quickly replace the baby. Although the couple is already being held in a prison, authorities continue their investigations to present more evidence in the upcoming trial.

After being contacted by Cinthya, the victim left her home in late March to allegedly meet with the so-called benefactor. According to investigators, Cinthya strangled Hernandez until she died and then ripped the baby from her womb. The woman allegedly arrived at a local emergency room arguing that she needed care for the baby. The child was already dead by that time. – READ MORE

