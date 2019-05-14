WATCH: De Blasio Forced To Hold ‘Green New Deal’ Presser In Trump Tower Lobby; Things Go Horribly Wrong

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference Monday promoting his version of the “Green New Deal,” which will “ban classic glass and steel skyscrapers” among other “inefficient” things, didn’t go as planned on Monday after the progressive mayor was forced to take the presser into the public lobby of Trump Tower — where protesters and trolling Trump employees took the opportunity to send a message to the “worst mayor ever.”

Standing in the same place where Donald Trump famously announced his unorthodox, ultimately successful presidential candidacy, de Blasio, who is reportedly considering his own presidential run, threatened to take the Trump family’s money.

“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said of Trump in comments reported by Fox News (video below). “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about: We’ll take your money.”

The message was supposed to be delivered in front of the iconic tower, but, as de Blasio put it, the weather failed to “cooperate,” so he was forced to make his threats in Trump territory. The setting proved to be a bit much for the Democratic mayor, whose voice eventually grew hoarse attempting to yell over the noise generated in the lobby. – READ MORE