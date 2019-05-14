The Net Grows Tighter: Barr Now Working With CIA, FBI, National Intelligence To Investigate Alleged Surveillance Of Trump Campaign

In what could be really bad news for Democrats, according to CNN’s Laura Jarrett, Attorney General William Barr is now drawing the net tighter around those people who may have targeted Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign; he’s working with the CIA, National Intelligence and the FBI to investigate surveillance issues related to the Trump campaign.

Jarrett reported that on Tuesday, President Trump told reporters he did not direct Barr to involve other agencies, saying, “I didn’t ask him to do that. I didn’t know it. But I think it’s a great thing that he did it. I saw it last night, and they want to look at how that whole hoax got started. You know what? I am so proud of our attorney general, that he is looking into it. I think it’s great.” U.S. attorney John Durham has joined Barr as the investigation gets underway; the DOJ’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is also involved; he has been reviewing the surveillance warrant the FBI obtained targeting Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page as well as the FBI relying on the unverified dossier produced by British ex-spy Christopher Steele that targeted Trump. – READ MORE