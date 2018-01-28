WATCH: Daredevil Firefighter Flies DC-10 Like a Fighter Jet

As an example of the incredible skill exhibited by some firefighter pilots, check out the following video from 2014 of a large DC-10 making a pass and dropping a line of fire retardant along the crest of a steep hill in the middle of the destructive Silverado Canyon fire in southern California.

The pilot of the aircraft slowly circled to line up with the ridgeline, entered into a steep dive and dropped the load of retardant before pulling up sharply and banking to the right with maxed out engines to barely clear the top of the opposite side of the canyon.

As could be seen in the video, the hiker who caught the incredible sight on camera was more than a little impressed by the nimble maneuvering of the rather large aircraft and accurate drop in the relatively tight confines of the canyon. – READ MORE

