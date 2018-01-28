Jeff Sessions responded to criticism of the FBI — here’s what he said

Attorney General Jeff Sessions took some time during an immigration speech to address criticism from Congress on Friday.

Sessions avoided talking specifically about the controversy surrounding two FBI officials who worked on the Russia investigation and exchanged disparaging text messages about President Donald Trump.

“My purpose every day is to get the department back to its fundamental mission of enforcing the law and protecting the safety of Americans with integrity and fairness. That’s the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning, and that is what my team works hard at every day.”

Sessions proclaimed his department’s commitment to “absolutely eliminating political bias and favoritism — in either direction — from our investigations and prosecutions.”

“We don’t see criticism from the Congress as a bad thing. We welcome Congress as a partner in this effort. When they learn of a problem and start asking questions, that is a good thing. Sunlight truly is the best disinfectant. Truth produces confidence.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his “prissy” deputy are not up to their jobs, a former federal prosecutor said Tuesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

Conservatives have grown increasingly frustrated with Sessions amid cascading revelations about highly questionable conduct within the FBI during and after the 2016 presidential campaign concerning the two major candidates, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia while Sessions held the same post in Mobile, Alabama, under President Ronald Reagan, blistered his former colleague. He also blasted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“These two guys are in their jobs at a very important time in history, and they’re not up to it,” diGenova told Ingraham’s radio audience.

The outspoken diGenova spared no one in the brewing scandal that has featured investigators with pronounced bias against Trump and lost text messages. The former prosecutor said the White House’s “horrible, horrible personnel department” erred in following the recommendation of former President George W. Bush veterans in hiring Christopher Wray as FBI director.

DiGenova said it is mystifying Wray has not cleaned house at the bureau, refusing even to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whom conservatives view with increasing skepticism because he participated in the investigation of Clinton’s mishandling of classified information. – READ MORE