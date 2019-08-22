WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Slams Democrats For Calling Everyone On The Right A ‘Nazi’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) scolded Democrats on Wednesday for continuously and freely calling President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party “Nazis.”

“I always tell people when they’re complaining about something Trump said and they’re like, ‘Look at the violence he’s inciting,’ and I say ‘Well, you call us all Nazis,'” Crenshaw told host Joe Rogan while appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “When you call someone a Nazi, you are calling somebody something that we all agreed as Americans to bomb, and kill, and destroy.”

“So, you’re labeling me with a label that we all agree should be destroyed,” he continued. “Like, how is that not inciting violence by your standards?”

Crenshaw’s remarks arose during a conversation with Rogan regarding Google’s censorship of conservative voices. In June, the Texas congressman questioned Google executives during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing after an internal memo surfaced that claimed conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Dennis Prager, as well as clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson are all Nazis. Two of the three individuals are Jewish. – READ MORE