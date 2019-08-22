‘On My Knees’: Bette Midler Attacks Melania Trump with Poem About President’s Penis

Left-wing actress and activist Bette Midler attacked first lady Melania Trump with a crude “poem” about President Donald Trump’s Penis.

The Hocus Pocus actress, who seemingly spends much of her day attacking the president or members of his family, posted a poem “from” the first lady that even made fun of Melania’s accent.

Bette Midler has attacked Melania Trump in other vile rants since President Trump took office.

In November of last year, for instance, Midler called Melania the “FLOTITS” in response to one of Melania’s old modeling photo shoots. Midler also ended up experiencing a backlash for body shaming Melania on Twitter. – READ MORE

