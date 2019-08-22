‘On My Knees’: Bette Midler Attacks Melania Trump with Poem About President’s Penis

Left-wing actress and activist Bette Midler attacked first lady Melania Trump with a crude “poem” about President Donald Trump’s Penis.

The Hocus Pocus actress, who seemingly spends much of her day attacking the president or members of his family, posted a poem “from” the first lady that even made fun of Melania’s accent.

A poem from Melania: Each day I’m filled with the hope

That #Donald won’t be such a Dope

So I get on my knees

And say vip it out plise

As I reach for my new microscope. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2019

Bette Midler has attacked Melania Trump in other vile rants since President Trump took office.

In November of last year, for instance, Midler called Melania the “FLOTITS” in response to one of Melania’s old modeling photo shoots. Midler also ended up experiencing a backlash for body shaming Melania on Twitter. – READ MORE