WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Obliterates Democrat Hank Johnson Over Vile Comments

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) in a video Crenshaw released on Sunday over Johnson’s recent controversial remarks about President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Stop insulting Americans just because they vote for someone you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/8wrP3ybtPe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2019

Crenshaw played a video of the remarks made by Johnson on January 1 in Atlanta where he compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and said that Trump supporters were “older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early,” adding, “Their lifespans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair.”

“Okay, Mr. Johnson, President Trump is a lot of things, but he’s not Hitler,” Crenshaw said. “He didn’t kill millions of people. He didn’t start a world war; he doesn’t have any concentration camps, and to accuse him of being Hitler is intellectually dishonest, and frankly a huge insult to the millions of Jews who died under Nazi Germany.”- READ MORE