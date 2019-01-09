 

WATCH: RNC Releases New Video Highlighting Families Impacted By Illegal Immigration

Share:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a new ad on Monday night highlighting how American families have been impacted by illegal aliens, which comes a day before President Donald Trump is set to address the nation about the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

The video was released as part of a new website launched by the RNC called Borderfacts.com, which was created to combat misinformation from the media and Democrat Party.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“President Trump is committed to fighting for American citizens and our national security,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Meanwhile, Democrats are committed to fighting President Trump.”- READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff