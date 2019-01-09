WATCH: RNC Releases New Video Highlighting Families Impacted By Illegal Immigration

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a new ad on Monday night highlighting how American families have been impacted by illegal aliens, which comes a day before President Donald Trump is set to address the nation about the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

The video was released as part of a new website launched by the RNC called Borderfacts.com, which was created to combat misinformation from the media and Democrat Party.

“President Trump is committed to fighting for American citizens and our national security,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Meanwhile, Democrats are committed to fighting President Trump.”- READ MORE