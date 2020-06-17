WATCH: D.C. Shootout Shows How a World Without Cops Would Look

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video obtained by Fox 5 shows Washington, DC, residents having a wild west shootout right along the street Friday just before 7 p.m.

Fox 5 reports the shootout lasted just under two minutes and left one person injured.

Sirens can be heard on the video toward the end of the shootout and the shooters nonchalantly put their guns in their cars and walk toward a house as police cruisers roll up.

Some of the gunmen can be seen assisting another individual who was wounded in the exchange. – READ MORE

