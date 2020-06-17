Trump Preps for ‘Another Big Lawsuit’ Against Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump is preparing for a new lawsuit against voting by mail, insisting it is a method Democrats can use to rig the upcoming general election.

During a radio interview with Michael Savage on Monday, Trump expressed concern about the mail-in voting system as he confirmed the Republican National Committee (RNC) would be filing a new lawsuit to halt mail-in voting.

“We’re suing, and we’re filing another big lawsuit, I think, on Friday, and I think we have a good case,” Trump said.

Back in May, the RNC filed a lawsuit in an effort to temporarily block California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) previous order allowing the expansion of absentee and mail-in voting amid the pandemic. – READ MORE

