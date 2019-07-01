WATCH: Crenshaw Calls Out Colleagues for ‘Political Theater’ After Lawmakers Took ‘So Long’ to Pass Border Bill

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) took to social media to break down why the “political theater” prevented a border humanitarian aid bill from passing sooner.

The representative pointed out that the $4.6 billion funding bill was not the first to be introduced to Congress.

We finally passed a humanitarian funding bill. It provides necessities for migrants, more funding for processing centers and more resources to adjudicate asylum claims faster.



But why’d it take so long? Here’s the truth behind the political theater we saw play out. Watch: pic.twitter.com/JbGUuHDfq8 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 30, 2019

“First of all it should be said that Republicans in the House have asked for this humanitarian aid bill to come to the House floor 17 times before this week,” said Crenshaw.

He claimed that the only reason that lawmakers were finally willing to work on a bill was due to how serious the issue had become. – read more