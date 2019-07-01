‘Horses**t’: Former Obama Officials Lash President Donald Trump over North Korea

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice and other ex-administration officials took aim at President Donald Trump after his successful visit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The president openly claimed he has made more progress with the North Korean government than Obama did in eight years. But the Obama loyalists bristled at the president’s proclamations.

Over the weekend, the president again met with Kim and at one point, Trump insisted that the Obama administration failed to realize such a meeting.

“The Obama administration was begging for a meeting, there were begging for meetings constantly, and Chairman Kim would not meet him,” Trump said on Sunday.

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is horse-sh*t. https://t.co/9YpgVF7qEP — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 30, 2019

But former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice thought the claim was “horse-sh*t.”

Rice tweeted out that it would be “stating the obvious” that Obama sought no such meetings with the North Korean leader. – READ MORE