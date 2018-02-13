WATCH: Conan O’Brien Claims Haiti ‘Great,’ But Trashed the Country on His Show in 2005

Despite Conan O’Brien’s claims that Haiti is “a beautiful country” during his recent publicity stunt over President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about the Caribbean country, the TBS late-night host trashed the country on his show in 2005.

“Haiti, you just celebrated 200 years of independence, congratulations,” declared O’Brien. “Now make a wish and blow out your burning pile of tires.”

The comment was made during the “Conan O’Brien Hates My Homeland” sketch on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The sketch ran between 2004 and 2007 and saw O’Brien insulting nearly every country in the world. – READ MORE

