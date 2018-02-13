Outrage as convicted sex offender is re-elected Pennsylvania town’s fire chief

A registered sex offender from a small town in Pennsylvania was reelected as the town’s fire chief, prompting widespread outrage.

Roger Gilbert Jr., of Spartansburg, was convicted in 2001 of “involuntary deviate sexual intercourse” after forcing a 4-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him, The Corry Journal reported Saturday.

Court records show Gilbert, 43, is a felon who completed a five- to 10-year prison sentence, and he’s listed in the state’s Megan’s Law database.

The convicted sex offender joined the town’s fire department in 2010 as an unpaid volunteer, and said his conviction is now in the past.

“That was 20 years ago,” Gilbert told the paper. “You know, the story you are telling kids is once you make mistake, you will be punished for the rest of your life. I’ve changed my life for the better. Every day I get up and try to do good.” – READ MORE

