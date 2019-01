As part of its New Year’s Eve coverage, CNN reporter Randi Kaye took part in chugging champagne from a snorkel bong while on a yacht in St. Bart’s.

This follows up Kaye’s performance from 2017, where she reported live from a party bus Denver, CO, and touted her gas mask to prevent a contact high from the pot being smoked on board.

Kaye brought up the gas mask Monday, saying St. Bart's took it a step further by making her a snorkel bong.