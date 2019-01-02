Actress Ellen Barkin Hopes Louis C.K. ‘Gets Raped,’ ‘Shot At’

Hollywood actress and film producer Ellen Barkin lashed out at comedian Louis C.K. after audio of the embattled funnyman’s recent standup set mocked victims of the Parkland shooting leaked over the weekend.

In a series on tweets posted Monday, Barkin said she hopes Louis C.K., whose real name is Louis Székely, is raped and subsequently “shot at.”

i hope louis ck gets raped — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 31, 2018

and shot at — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 31, 2018

Barkin’s inflammatory remarks were met with blowback from hundreds of Twitter users, with some calling on the Sea of Love star to tone down her heated rhetoric or stay off the platform. – READ MORE