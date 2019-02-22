WATCH: CNN’s Lemon Panics That Trump, Fox News Going To Pounce On Smollett Story

CNN’s Don Lemon panicked on Wednesday night after prosecutors charged “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett with a felony, worrying that Fox News and President Donald Trump were going to seize the narrative over the alleged hoax.

CNN’s Don Lemon panics over Jussie Smollett's felony charge: “Sean Hannity is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. Tucker Carlson is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. The President of the United States is going to eat his lunch” pic.twitter.com/aYCQE9Y50J

Lemon’s segment came in response to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office’s decision to charge Smollett late on Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

“Sean Hannity is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second,” Lemon fretted. “Tucker Carlson is going to eat Jussie Smollett’s lunch every single second. The President of the United States is going to eat his lunch.” – READ MORE