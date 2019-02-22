WATCH: Disney, Nestle Pull YouTube Ads After This Viral Video Exposing ‘Pedophilia Ring’

According to Bloomberg, the Walt Disney Co., Nestle, and “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, Inc. have “paused” their advertising spending on YouTube after a viral video report detailing an alleged “soft-core pedophilia ring” operating via the platform’s comments section.

An alarming 20-minute report (below) posted by video blogger Matt Watson on his YouTube channel “MattsWhatItIs” Sunday purports to expose “a wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring on YouTube.”

“Over the past 48 hours I have discovered a wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring on Youtube,” Watson wrote in the description of the video, which has already racked up nearly 2 million views. “Youtube’s recommended algorithm is facilitating pedophiles’ ability to connect with each-other, trade contact info, and link to actual CP in the comments. I can consistently get access to it from vanilla, never-before-used Youtube accounts via innocuous videos in less than ten minutes, in sometimes less than five clicks. Additionally, I have video evidence that these videos are being monetized by Youtube, brands like McDonald’s, Lysol, Disney, Reese’s, and more.”

In his report, Watson demonstrates in real-time how users can use the comment section on YouTube to identify sexually suggestive videos involving young girls. YouTube’s algorithm, Watson shows, will then begin recommending similar videos.- READ MORE