WATCH: CNN’s Cuomo Says Antifa’s Fight Is Moral Even After They Attack Cops, Reporters

CNN’s Chris Cuomo suggested on Monday night that violence carried out by Antifa is not as bad as violence committed by racists because Antifa’s cause is moral and just — even after they attacked police and reporters over the weekend at the “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C.

The segment came after a couple of dozen racists came out in support of the “Unite the Right” rally and were met by a large gathering of Antifa thugs who ended up attacking reporters and police officers.

.@ChrisCuomo’s warning to those who stoke the flames of hatred: "Be aware, there are many more of us who see you as unequal, as less than, and you will be opposed at every turn because what you are about is wrong. And fighting you is right." pic.twitter.com/fxzhnExqSb — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 14, 2018

Cuomo downplayed Antifa's violence by saying they only "confronted" police and "berated" journalists.

Vox published an article about the planned Unite the Right rallies this past weekend that indicted antifa for engaging in violence while claiming to be against fascism.

“This weekend in Charlottesville and DC, though, it wasn’t neo-Nazis and white supremacists the antifa attacked,” the author explained. “It was police who were there to help keep the peace among all the demonstrators and journalists who were there to cover the events.”

This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy https://t.co/lXZ3VkEfVv pic.twitter.com/kQ29c6kQ3R — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 13, 2018

Christopher Mathias, a HuffPo reporter who claims to cover "hate and extremism," decried the article on Twitter.