WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Shills for Iran Deal, Gets Basic Facts Wrong in Combative Netanyahu Interview

Cnn’s Chris Cuomo Conducted A Largely Belligerent Interview With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu On His New Day Program On Tuesday In Which The Cnn Host Repeatedly Interrupted And Spoke Over The Israeli Leader, Going So Far As To Confront Netanyahu About Israel’s Suspected Nuclear Arsenal.

During the interview, Cuomo suggested that the international nuclear accord with Iran is “better than nothing” and charged that Netanyahu’s speech yesterday revealing a secretive Iranian nuclear weapons archive “has been described as an unusually theatrical display for you.”

Yet Cuomo may have betrayed his own grasp of the subject matter when he tried to state the long form name for the international nuclear watchdog that reports to the United Nations, referring to the agency as “the IAEA, the International era – whatever.” – READ MORE

