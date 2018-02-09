WATCH: CNN’s Burnett Spits Bile As She Tries to Discredit Sen Johnson’s Review

CNN’s organizational hypocrisy was on full display Wednesday night as host Erin Burnett kicked off OutFront by declaring that “Republicans are at it again” with their crazy conspiracy theories! Turns out, the alleged conspiracy theory was just a question raised by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson in his Homeland Security Committee’s interim report on the Clinton e-mail scandal.

“The conspiracy de jour is that President Obama had quote, ‘personal involvement’ in the Clinton e-mail scandal,” Burnett claimed as she began her anti-Republican rant. Her smearing started by taking the question raised by Johnson completely out of context:

According to Johnson’s report, Page texted Strzok about preparing talking points for them FBI-Director Jim Comey because, this is the operative line, quote: “POTUS, [President Obama] wants to know everything we are doing.” Okay. That one phrase was enough for Senator Johnson to make the connection between President Obama and the Clinton email investigation.– READ MORE

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) on-air battle with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Wednesday shows just how little we actually know about the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) memo.

In late January, the House Intelligence Committee voted to make public a classified memo authored by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly revealed political bias within the FBI. One day later, President Donald Trump announced his decision to declassify the document.

Though the Democrats authored a countermemo, it has yet to be made public. Several on the left have complained the Nunes memo wasn’t strongly scrutinized before being publicized, while their document remains under review by the Department of Justice. – READ MORE